Calaveras Supervisors To Pick New Chair And Vice Chair

Calaveras Board of Supervisors View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A vote about who will lead the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors in 2024 is among the items on Tuesday’s first meeting agenda of the New Year.

Gary Tofanelli served as Board Chair throughout 2023 and Jack Garamendi was the Vice Chair. Immediately after electing a new chair and vice chair, there will be a vote on approving the committee assignments and upcoming meeting calendar.

Later in the meeting, there will be a presentation on a draft county broadband strategic plan. There will also be informational presentations from the University of California Cooperative Extension and the Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures.

In addition, there will be vote on sending a letter in support of the Calaveras County Resource Conservation District and its partners for a project called the San Andreas East Fuelbreak.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 8 am with a closed session matter, and the regular session begins at 9 am, at the Government Center in San Andreas.