Sonora Pass Reopened

Caltrans reopens Highway 108 Sonora Pass after snow cleared

(2 Photos)

Sonora, CA – All of the mountain passes have reopened after stormy weather blew through the region earlier this week.

Caltrans reports that the snow and debris has been cleared and motorists can travel Highway 108 Sonora Pass once again, just in time for the weekend.

Sonora Pass was shut down at Kennedy Meadows following wet weather on late Tuesday afternoon that dumped snow onto the roadway making it impassable. For the same reason, Yosemite National Park was forced to close Highway 120 Tioga Pass at Crane Flat. However, it was reopened yesterday afternoon. Not impacted by the wicked weather was Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, which was not closed due to the storm.

