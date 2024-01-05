Clear
Seeking Public's Assistance To Find Missing Teen

By Tracey Petersen
15-year-old Tristian Fernandez -- TCSO photo

East Sonora, CA – The public is being asked to help find a teen runaway.

Take a look at the teen in the image box. He is 15-year-old Tristian Fernandez, who was last seen on Wednesday, January 3rd, around ten in the evening near the area of Taco Bell in East Sonora, located on Mono Way, across from the Junction Shopping Center. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s investigators relay that Fernandez left the area on foot.

Detectives described what he was wearing as red pants, black shoes, and a red, gray, and black sweatshirt that had what is believed to be an image of “Chucky” from the horror movie series. Those who may have seen Fernandez or know of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

