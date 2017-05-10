Yankee Hill Road Reconstruction Project To Get Underway

Yankee Hill Road Enlarge

Columbia, CA — Prep work for a notable road project will start today, with construction planned through October 25.

Tuolumne County has awarded a contract to the company T&S West to reconstruct portions of Yankee Hill Road and connecting Jackson Street in Columbia. Some of the prep work, starting today, includes grinding and excavation. The overlay project, getting underway October 11, will include installing a hot asphalt mix over the existing road surface, followed by a rubberized chip seal and a slurry seal treatment.

The county reports that the work will extend from the intersection of Columbia Street and Yankee Hill Road to a point approximately 750 ft. east of Melon Patch Lane (0.78 miles). The work will require one-lane traffic control with flaggers. Construction is scheduled to run from 7am-4pm, Monday through Friday.

