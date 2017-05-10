Calaveras County Chamber Of Commerce Remains Active

The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Mokelumne Hill Merchants, will be hosting the 6th Annual Wine on Main on October 14th, 2017 from 3pm till 6pm pm on Main Street in Mokelumne Hill.

Staci Johnston, CEO of the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Wines on Main event has grown every year to become a popular “to do” in the area with local wineries, food vendors and entertainers lining Main Street. Local shops and the Petroglyphe Gallery will be open during the event.

Additionally, the next Chamber of Commerce Mixer will be held on Thursday October 19th at the Calaveras County Arts Council and Calaveras County Museum, located on 22 North Main Street in San Andreas, from 5:30 through 7 PM. The mixer includes two wine tickets for just $10.

Johnston says her goals for the Chamber for the past few years continue to be promoting and building up both new businesses and longtime county merchants.

The Chamber’s Mission Statement states that the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce will promote and foster a healthy community through business advocacy and sustainability.

“Last week, we held an ‘Employer Success Workshop’ and earlier this week we hosted a breakfast where our guest speakers spoke about small business,” Johnston said. “The Calaveras Chamber provides tools, resources and direct connections for our business members.”

Tickets for the Wines on Main event in Mokelumne Hill are $25 per person and can be purchased through the Chamber website at www.calaveras.org or at the Chamber office located at 7 North Main Street, San Andreas. For more information, please contact 209-754-5400.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar.