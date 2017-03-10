Update: Mother Lode Power Outages

Update at 5:30 p.m.: The electricity is back on for 109 customers in the Groveland area along Highway 120. The power remains out in Tuttletown and Yankee Hill with the details below.

Update at 5 p.m.: The electricity is back on for 246 customers in the Sonora area whose lights went out just before 4 p.m. along Highway 49/North Washington Street. Remaining without power are 209 customers in Yankee Hill, Tuttletown and Groveland. Details on those outages are below.

Original post at 4:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting several power outages in Tuolumne County as some windy weather is blowing through the area.

246 customers in the Sonora area are without lights along Highway 49/North Washington Street stretching from south of Parrotts Ferry Road to North Stewart Street and between Shaws Flat Road and Shangrilla Lane. In the Yankee Hill area, there are 109 customers without electricity along Italian Bar, Yankee Hill and Mountain Boy roads. The CHP is reporting a tree into power lines in that area. Additionally, 29 customers near Tuttletown also along Highway 49 and Mormon Creek Road from Rawhide to Buckeye Mine roads have no power.

In the Groveland area, 70 customers are without power along Highway 120 stretching from Old Highway 120 to Morgan Drive and running from Greg Court to White Gulch Road.

The company reports crews are assessing the outages. All have a 6:45 p.m. restoration time except for the Yankee Hill outage, which PG&E hopes to have the light back on by 7:30 p.m.

