Update: Fire Near Twain Harte Forward Rate Stopped

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on a quarter acre grass fire in the Twain Harte area. All incoming ground resources and aircraft have been called off the scene. Shoff reports five engines remain on scene working to gain full containment and will be mopping up for the next hour. She adds that no cause has been determined and the blaze is under investigation. (Further details on the fire can be viewed below.)

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — Ground and air resources are heading to a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County in the Twain Harte area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports the flames are burning along Sunnybrook Drive near the South Fork Road east of Middle Camp Road. Shoff relays that the aircraft have spotted about a quarter of an acre fire in some grass but note that no structures are threatened at this time. She reports that ground resources are on route to the scene. We will bring you more details on this fire as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.