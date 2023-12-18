Fentanyl Charges Piling Up For Calaveras Man

Calaveras County Jail View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A Valley Springs man was recently arrested after he failed to show up in court on charges related to fentanyl drug sales, and after being tracked down, he later tried to sneak the drug into county jail.

41-year-old Bryan Louis Sims Jr. was arrested in the 8000 block of Goggin Street on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. When he was booked into county jail, officials found approximately 1.9 grams of fentanyl hiding in his undergarments. He now faces an additional charge of bringing a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office notes, “Fentanyl is a highly potent and dangerous drug, even in small quantities, and poses a significant risk to public health. This incident highlights law enforcement’s continuous efforts to combat the distribution and possession of illegal narcotics, particularly fentanyl.”