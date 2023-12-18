Winter Storm Watch Issued For Yosemite National Park

yosemite park snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park above the 8,000 foot elevation, from early Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

Heavy snow is forecast above 8,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to a foot of snow above 8,000 feet. One to two feet of snow is likely above 9,000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

Travel in the higher elevations of Yosemite National Park may be very difficult to impossible.

Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed for the season at Crane Flat. Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) remains closed at Kennedy Meadows. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) remains closed at Lake Alpine. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 50 is open with no restrictions. Interstate 80 (Donner Pass) is open with no restrictions. For the latest Highway conditions, click the ‘traffic’ tab on myMotherLode.com.

