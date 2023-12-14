Tuolumne County Election Ballot Confirmed

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA– The March 5th primary election ballot roster for Tuolumne County is now finalized, with qualified candidates in various districts and city positions. The confirmed candidates are as follows:

In District 1, Matt Hawkins, Michael Holland, Mark Plummer, and Tanya Carsner will be on the ballot.

For District 4, Steve Griefer and Kathryn Saari are the confirmed candidates.

In District 5, Jaron Bardon and Arthur Schmidt are set as candidates.

In the Sonora City Council race which has four candidates and three available seats, Ann Segerstrom, Bess Levine, Stephen Opie, and Darren Duez are on the ballot.

Three judges, Kevin Seibert, Hallie Gorman Campbell, and David Beyersdorf, have qualified but will not appear on the ballot as there are no other candidates.