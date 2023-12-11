Two Flown From Rollover Crash In Sonora This Weekend

Sonora police patrol car at night View Photo

Sonora, CA – A solo vehicle rollover collision near Sonora High School this weekend resulted in two men being flown from the scene.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, near the 800 block of Shaws Flat Road near Saratoga Road in Sonora. Sonora Police Department reports that a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and overturned. One of the Sonora men was ejected from the vehicle while the driver was pinned inside.

First responders were able to free the driver, and both men received lifesaving measures before being flown to trauma centers to treat major injuries. Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley updated, “The driver and passenger of the vehicle were listed in stable condition on Sunday morning.” He added, “The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and officers have not yet determined whether or not alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.”