Late-night Fatal Crash On Highway 108 Bypass

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV in an overnight crash on Highway 108 Bypass, and the CHP reports that the driver is not at fault.

The deadly collision happened just before midnight last night (Thursday) on the bypass, west of Sullivan Creek Road and the Mono Way on-ramp. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed that an unidentified male pedestrian was standing on the south shoulder of the highway when 41-year-old Courtney Johnson of Sonora, driving a 2012 Ford Expedition SUV, approached eastbound. Machado disclosed, “As Johnson approached the pedestrian, he suddenly stepped into the roadway directly in front of her vehicle. As a result, the front of Johnson’s vehicle struck the pedestrian.”

The identity of the pedestrian and his impairments are still unknown, according to Machado. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this crash for the driver, Johnson, who was not injured in the crash.