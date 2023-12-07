McClintock Reacts To Former House Speaker McCarthy Leaving Congress

Washington, DC — Former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be leaving Congress at the end of the year.

The announcement comes two months after he was removed as House Speaker, in an effort led by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Following McCarthy’s announcement yesterday, Gaetz put out a one-word statement on social media, “McLeavin.”

Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock responds to McCarthy’s decision, “If there is such a thing as an indispensable man, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is it. His departure is a catastrophe for House Republicans, for Congress, and for the country.”

McCarthy, from Bakersfield, rose through the ranks of the California capitol and later the US Congress.

California Republican Senator Shannon Grove, who represents Bakersfield, adds, “Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been a tremendous advocate for the Central Valley, the State of California, and our country. He is a patriot, a loyal Republican, and most of all a dear friend.”

She adds, “While Congress will miss his experience and talent, I am excited that he will continue to fight for not just Republicans, but for the Central Valley as well.”