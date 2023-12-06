Bear Valley Announces Upcoming Opening Day

Bear Valley - Archive Image View Photo

Bear Valley, CA — The ski lifts will soon start cranking at Bear Valley Mountain Resort.

The much-anticipated opening day for the resort located off Highway 4 will be this Saturday, December 9.

The resort has been making snow recently, and there is also a strong chance of some high-country precipitation in the forecast, this Thursday.

The resort will host an 8 am ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate a “New Era of Bear Valley.” The resort was recently purchased by the California Mountain Resort Company, which also owns Dodge Ridge. Guest services at Bear Valley will open at 8 am that morning and there will be complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, and pastries served. At 8:30 am, ski and snowboard rentals will begin, and at 9 am the lifts will start spinning. There will be limited runs for all skill levels during the opening weekend.

The lifts will also be running on Sunday, December 10. However, the resort will close December 11 – 15, and then reopen, seven days a week, starting December 16.

The precipitation so far this year in the Sierra Nevada has been light in comparison to a year ago. In 2022, the ski season opened on November 25.

Dodge Ridge has not yet announced an opening date.