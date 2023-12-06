Partly Cloudy
Yosemite Planning Pile Burning Operations In Wawona

By Tracey Petersen
Yosemite National Park pile burning

Yosemite National Park pile burning

Tuolumne County, CA – Smoke may be seen as early as Thursday in the Wawona area as Yosemite National Park fire officials announce pile-burning operations there.

Crews are planning on igniting debris piles in the Wawona community on Forest Drive and in the Bills Hill area. Park officials noted that the burning could begin as early as Thursday, December 7, and continue into Friday, December 8.

“These piles are from mechanical treatment projects where materials were cut and gathered into piles by hand or with heavy equipment,” shared park fire officials, adding, “Burning and removal of this material helps make forests more resilient to future wildfires and, in communities, can help protect homes from the threat of future fires.”

Park staff and fire managers will work with the local air pollution control districts to schedule burning operations to coincide with favorable weather and smoke dispersion conditions. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution while watching for firefighters and equipment in the area.

