Tuolumne Road Storm Damage Repair Project Begins Tommorow

Sonora, CA– United Pavement Maintenance is set to commence storm damage repair work along Tuolumne Road North, starting on Tuesday, December 5. The project is scheduled to run through Thursday, January 25, 2024, contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

During the construction period, Tuolumne Road North will be under traffic restrictions, and motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes due to traffic control measures, including flaggers. The designated work zone is located just north of Ponderosa Way, and construction activities are scheduled between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Residents and commuters are advised to stay alert to construction signs and follow the guidance of traffic control personnel within the construction zone. For the latest information on road closures and project updates, the public can refer to the County website: Tuolumne County Road Operations.