Body Discovered On Sonora’s Dragoon Gulch Trail

Sonora, CA — Law enforcement officials responded to a body hanging from a tree along Sonora’s Dragoon Gulch trail on Sunday morning.

It was located in the highly utilized recreation spot during the eight o’clock hour. Sonora Police Department spokesperson Thomas Brickley said there is very minimal information he can release, noting it is “not considered suspicious and there were no signs of foul play.”

Given that it is believed to be a suicide, Clarke Broadcasting is not releasing the name of the victim.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.