$300 Million In State Funding For Encampment Cleanup

Sacramento, CA — California announced nearly $300 million in new funding that is available to state agencies, cities, counties, and organizations to help clean up homeless camps.

Governor Gavin Newsom says it is on top of $415 million that has already been allocated to help clear 5,600 encampments since 2021.

Newsom states, “Encampments are not safe for the people living in them, or for community members around them. The state is giving locals hundreds of millions of dollars to move people into housing and clean up these persistent and dangerous encampments.”

Newsom says half of the new grant money will be prioritized for encampments on the state right-of-way, like Caltrans property, in an effort to make the state’s highways safer.

The California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) is now accepting applications for the $299 million in grant money through June of next year.