Clear
37.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Prescribed Burning Planned In Sierra Village

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

Photo Icon View Photo

Sierra Village, CA — Smoke will be visible on Tuesday when CAL Fire ignites a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County.

10 acres will be ignited between 9 am – 5 pm in Sierra Village in the area of Prospector Drive and Placer Avenue. It is within the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan site.

CAL Fire reports, “This prescribed burn will be an understory timber burn to remove forest ground fuels and create a fuel break for the communities of Mi-Wuk Village and Sierra Village.”

Smoke will be visible during the burning hours. The work is contingent on favorable conditions.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 