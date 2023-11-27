Prescribed Burning Planned In Sierra Village

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Sierra Village, CA — Smoke will be visible on Tuesday when CAL Fire ignites a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County.

10 acres will be ignited between 9 am – 5 pm in Sierra Village in the area of Prospector Drive and Placer Avenue. It is within the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan site.

CAL Fire reports, “This prescribed burn will be an understory timber burn to remove forest ground fuels and create a fuel break for the communities of Mi-Wuk Village and Sierra Village.”

Smoke will be visible during the burning hours. The work is contingent on favorable conditions.