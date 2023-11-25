A Gold Country Christmas Celebration In Angels Camp Tonight

Angels Camp Holiday Parade by Michele Perreault View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – The spirit of the holidays will come to life tonight in Angels Camp as crowds enjoy the Gold Country Christmas Celebration.

The main attraction is the Angels Camp Business Association’s Christmas Parade, with floats and bands marching through downtown Angels Camp. It will prompt the closure of South Main Street/Highway 49 from Bret Harte Road (near St. Patrick’s Church) to Vallecito Road. No traffic or parking will be allowed during the parade, which starts at 5 p.m. It will run for approximately an hour.

After the parade, the kids can meet Santa to make sure he gets their Christmas present wishes. Their parents can get a jump start on their Christmas shopping as downtown shops will be open for business.

Travelers needing to get around the road closure can use the Highway 4 Bypass.