Clear
36.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ringing In The Christmas Spirit

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
40 Annual Christmas Parade

40 Annual Christmas Parade

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — Thousands lined Washington Street last night for the 40th annual Christmas Parade in downtown Sonora. It was a beautiful night. Parade-goers clapped and cheered for the bands.

There were also brightly lit floats featuring holiday characters like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Gingerbread Boys and Girls, elves, and the Grinch. There were also plenty of horses, vintage and muscle cars, dogs, and fire engines, including one that carried Santa at the end of the parade as he wished everyone a merry Christmas.

  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
  • 40 Annual Christmas Parade
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 