Ringing In The Christmas Spirit

40 Annual Christmas Parade View Photos

Sonora, CA — Thousands lined Washington Street last night for the 40th annual Christmas Parade in downtown Sonora. It was a beautiful night. Parade-goers clapped and cheered for the bands.

There were also brightly lit floats featuring holiday characters like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Gingerbread Boys and Girls, elves, and the Grinch. There were also plenty of horses, vintage and muscle cars, dogs, and fire engines, including one that carried Santa at the end of the parade as he wished everyone a merry Christmas.