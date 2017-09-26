CA Allows Reduced Building Permit Fees For Veterans With Disabilities

Senator Tom Berryhill Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Cities and counties in California are now able to waive or reduce building permit fees for home improvements related to veterans’ service-connected disabilities. The opportunity is possible now that SB 330 has been signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown as of Monday, Sep 25. The measure, authored by Local Sen. Tom Berryhill, had the support of numerous Veterans’ groups and was approved unanimously in both chambers of the Legislature last month. It is up to each local government to propose and approve a modification to their building permit fees.

The new law states: each city, county, or city and county may waive or reduce all building permit fees for improvements to the home of a veteran with a qualifying disability that are made to accommodate that disability. It further defines, “Qualifying disability” means a disability that is recognized as service connected by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sen. Tom Berryhill’s newest blog here provides his comments and a list of those who were in support of his bill.

Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Contact Your Local Representatives; US Congressional Rep. 4th District Tom McClintock, US Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, 5th Assembly District Frank Bigelow and 8th District State Senator Tom Berryhill in our Community Guide Government Section here.