Rules And Restrictions For Sonora’s 40th Annual Christmas Parade

Sonora Christmas Parade route SPD map View Photo

Sonora, CA – Santa Claus is coming to Sonora tomorrow (Friday) and will thrill the crowds lined along Washington Street for the 40th annual Christmas Parade.

This event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to downtown Sonora. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 8 p.m. Below are the rules and restrictions for parade-goers and travelers in the area as provided by the Sonora Police Department:

If you are planning on attending the parade, we encourage you to arrive before 5:00 PM. This will allow you time to park and find a spot to enjoy the parade. Open containers are not authorized during this event, and the public consumption of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, including parts of SR 49. Once the Street closures occur, vehicles will not be allowed into the parade route area, even if you are a participant in the parade.

The following street(s) will be closed at 3:30 PM and will remain closed for the duration

of the parade.

East Lytton between Stewart and Washington St

East William between Stewart and Washington St

Gold St between Washington and Stewart St

Linoberg between Washington and Green St

Jackson St between Green and Stewart St

Yaney St between Washington and Green St

Snell Street between Bonanza and School St

The following street(s) will be closed at 4:00 PM and will remain closed for the duration of the parade.

School St between Washington St (Hwy 49) and Snell St

Snell St. between School and N. Washington St

Wyckoff St

A full parade route closure of the following streets begins at 5:30 PM and will remain closed for the duration of the parade.

Washington St. between SR 108 and Elkin St

Stockton St between the Downtown Plaza and Washington St

Restano Way

All remaining east and west connecting streets to Washington St

Temporary “No Parking” areas will be established for the following locations from 4:00 PM to the conclusion of the event:

Washington St from Elkin St to Toby St

Stockton Rd between Washington St and 70 Stockton Rd

Temporary No Parking zones will also be established between Green St and Stewart St

beginning at 3:30 PM:

Elkin St

Dodge St

Yaney St

Jackson St

Bradford St

Linoberg St

Theall St

Church St

June St

Gold St

Williams St

Lytton St

Following the parade, the route will remain closed for approximately 20 minutes, allowing spectators to leave the area. Motorists can expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the parade.

Traffic from Hwy 49 to Hwy 108 should bypass the parade route by using Shaws Flat Rd. to Jamestown Rd. Large trucks will not be able to utilize the downtown Stewart St. detour. Tuolumne County Transit will operate on a special schedule to accommodate parade spectators. For information regarding their Christmas Parade schedule and special pickup locations, call 209-532-0404 or log into the Tuolumne County Transit website.