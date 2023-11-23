Rules And Restrictions For Sonora’s 40th Annual Christmas Parade
Sonora Christmas Parade route SPD map
Sonora, CA – Santa Claus is coming to Sonora tomorrow (Friday) and will thrill the crowds lined along Washington Street for the 40th annual Christmas Parade.
This event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to downtown Sonora. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 8 p.m. Below are the rules and restrictions for parade-goers and travelers in the area as provided by the Sonora Police Department:
If you are planning on attending the parade, we encourage you to arrive before 5:00 PM. This will allow you time to park and find a spot to enjoy the parade. Open containers are not authorized during this event, and the public consumption of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited.
Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, including parts of SR 49. Once the Street closures occur, vehicles will not be allowed into the parade route area, even if you are a participant in the parade.
The following street(s) will be closed at 3:30 PM and will remain closed for the duration
of the parade.
- East Lytton between Stewart and Washington St
- East William between Stewart and Washington St
- Gold St between Washington and Stewart St
- Linoberg between Washington and Green St
- Jackson St between Green and Stewart St
- Yaney St between Washington and Green St
- Snell Street between Bonanza and School St
- The following street(s) will be closed at 4:00 PM and will remain closed for the duration of the parade.
- School St between Washington St (Hwy 49) and Snell St
- Snell St. between School and N. Washington St
- Wyckoff St
A full parade route closure of the following streets begins at 5:30 PM and will remain closed for the duration of the parade.
- Washington St. between SR 108 and Elkin St
- Stockton St between the Downtown Plaza and Washington St
- Restano Way
- All remaining east and west connecting streets to Washington St
Temporary “No Parking” areas will be established for the following locations from 4:00 PM to the conclusion of the event:
- Washington St from Elkin St to Toby St
- Stockton Rd between Washington St and 70 Stockton Rd
Temporary No Parking zones will also be established between Green St and Stewart St
beginning at 3:30 PM:
- Elkin St
- Dodge St
- Yaney St
- Jackson St
- Bradford St
- Linoberg St
- Theall St
- Church St
- June St
- Gold St
- Williams St
- Lytton St
Following the parade, the route will remain closed for approximately 20 minutes, allowing spectators to leave the area. Motorists can expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the parade.
Traffic from Hwy 49 to Hwy 108 should bypass the parade route by using Shaws Flat Rd. to Jamestown Rd. Large trucks will not be able to utilize the downtown Stewart St. detour. Tuolumne County Transit will operate on a special schedule to accommodate parade spectators. For information regarding their Christmas Parade schedule and special pickup locations, call 209-532-0404 or log into the Tuolumne County Transit website.