Plenty Of Christmas Cheer In Downtown Sonora

Tree Lighting ceremony at the Red Church in downtown Sonora View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA – The Christmas spirit shined in downtown Sonora last night with the tree lighting at the St. James Episcopal Church (Red Church).

A choir of young carolers from the Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT) celebrated that Santa would soon be coming to town. There were words from Mayor Mark Plummer and District One Supervisor David Goldemberg. Then Katie Dunn, with the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, made a special announcement that Sonora has become a nationally recognized Christmas Town Sonora….

“I’m here to say that our dream has come true, and we did it (cheering and clapping). We were named number ten in the 19 small towns that feel like they are from a Christmas movie. We were also featured in a couple other publications, one of them being the Northern Ireland Travel and Leisure News, so we are also internationally known.”

The festivities continue this coming Friday, at 5:30 p.m., with the 40th annual Christmas Parade downtown.