Calaveras County Economic Development Survey Now Open

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Economic & Community Development Department has announced the commencement of the community survey. The survey aims to gather insights from the community regarding challenges they may be encountering and potential opportunities for enhancing and expanding the local economy. Subsequently, the County will analyze the responses, generate a summary report of the findings, and establish priorities focused on cultivating a resilient local economy in the upcoming years.

This survey constitutes a component of the County’s strategic planning process and is anticipated to take respondents approximately 10 minutes to complete. The county has stated that public input is critical to the success of this survey

The survey is accessible both online and in paper format, with survey forms distributed at each of the County’s eight public libraries. Responses will be accepted until December 5th. To participate, please visit: https://forms.calaverasgov.us/Surveys/Community-Economic-Development-Survey

For inquiries or to request a paper survey by mail, please reach out to Kathy Gallino at 209-754-6742 or via email at KGallino@co.calaveras.ca.us.