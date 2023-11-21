CHP Releases Information About Weekend Fatal Crash

Sonora, CA– A fatal accident took place on November 18, around 2:40 P.M., as a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 66-year-old Delores Natalia of Sonora, veered off Rawhide Road, north of Rimrock Road. Natalia’s passenger, 91-year-old Dolly Harvey, also from Sonora, was in the vehicle at the time.

The Trailblazer left the roadway, collided with an embankment, and overturned. Delores Natalia, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The Trailblazer eventually came to rest on its roof. Despite efforts by emergency personnel, Natalia succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Ms. Harvey sustained moderate injuries and received transportation to Adventist Health, Sonora, for medical attention. The incident is currently under investigation, and it remains unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a role.