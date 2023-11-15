Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Multi-Vehicle Crash West Of Copperopolis

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP Patrol Car Logo

CHP Patrol Car Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 8 am: Traffic is again moving freely on Highway 4. No additional details have immediately been released.

Original story posted at 6:56 am: Farmington, CA — The CHP reports that traffic is disrupted on Highway 4 near Drais Road, west of Copperopolis, in the Farmington area.

It is impacting travelers going to, or from, the valley, utilizing Highway 4. The CHP reports that a big rig truck, and 3-4 other vehicles, are involved in the crash. The westbound lane is blocked, and an ambulance is responding to the scene. Officials are directing traffic. Specific details regarding injuries are not immediately known. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 