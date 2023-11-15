Update: Multi-Vehicle Crash West Of Copperopolis

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Update at 8 am: Traffic is again moving freely on Highway 4. No additional details have immediately been released.

Original story posted at 6:56 am: Farmington, CA — The CHP reports that traffic is disrupted on Highway 4 near Drais Road, west of Copperopolis, in the Farmington area.

It is impacting travelers going to, or from, the valley, utilizing Highway 4. The CHP reports that a big rig truck, and 3-4 other vehicles, are involved in the crash. The westbound lane is blocked, and an ambulance is responding to the scene. Officials are directing traffic. Specific details regarding injuries are not immediately known. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.