Caltrans Plans Beginning Sept. 24

Sonora, CA — Due to numerous cone zones planned across Mother Lode highways motorists should brace for waits from five to 15 minutes and one major reroute.

Overnight paving on Highway 49/108 relentlessly continues between Chicken Ranch Road and Highway 108 Sunday evening through Friday morning from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., bringing more 15-minute traffic impacts. Additionally, northbound connector ramps from Highway 108 to Highway 108 will close from two miles west of Lime Kiln Road/South Washington Street from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Look for more overnight ramp closures between Mono Way and Peaceful Oak Road and 15-minute delays from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning as Highway 108 paving rolls out between Highway 49 and Peaceful Oak Road and between Via Este/Rancho Poquitos and Draper Mine roads, also causing lengthy waits.

Now, daytime pavement work on Highway 120, scheduled every weekday between Golden Arrow and Cherry Valley roads from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. may also create ten-minute traffic impacts for travelers. Keep in mind the 24/7 ten-minute delays under automatic one-way traffic controls still in place — perhaps into November — across the James E Roberts Bridge span near Lake Don Pedro. For the latest update and photos relating to that multi-million-dollar project, reported earlier this past week, click here.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Drainage and other construction activities along Highway 4 in Calaveras County will generate at least ten-minute delays every weekday between Northwood Drive and the Big Trees State Park entrance.

Among the hot spots are between Upper Moran Road and the Big Trees State Park entrance from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Northwood Dive and Darby Russell Road from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.; also Lakemont Drive and the Arnold Byway from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Similar work and impacts are in store weekdays on Highway 4 between Telegraph and Shirley roads from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Utility work every weekday between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road along the shoulders from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. may bring brief traffic stops.

Due to the Angels Camp Gold Run, Saturday, Sept. 24, Caltrans will be closing Highway 49 between Vallecito Road – the old Highway 4 – and Murphys Grade Road from 7:30 until 9 a.m.

On Highway 26, anticipate ten-minute waits Monday through Thursday between Highway 49/ Mokelumne Hill and the Calaveras/Amador county line from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Alert: Special Highway 4 Alpine Closure

On Wednesday, Highway 4 pavement work will bring a full highway closure between closure gate #2, located east of Lake Alpine, and Highland Lake Road from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. As no local detour is available, Caltrans advises motorists to anticipate travel routes well in advance and consider using Highway 88 or 108 as alternate routes, also making allowances for additional travel time.