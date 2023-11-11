Big Hill Road Crash Results In Sonora Woman’s Arrested

CHP patrol car View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A solo-vehicle nighttime collision ended with the driver being arrested for DUI.

The crash happened on Big Hill Road, east of Sierra Glen, in the Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that 62-year-old Gaila Adams of Sonora was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark eastbound on the roadway at approximately 30-35 miles per hour. Adams was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway, allowing her vehicle to travel off the road, striking a tree, according to the CHP.

Adams sustained minor injuries in the crash. Officers on the scene determined she was driving while under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest.