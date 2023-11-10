Jamestown Woman Arrested For Child Abuse

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown woman is accused of child abuse after a brawl with a male roommate and his juvenile daughter.

A report of a disturbance recently brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies to a residence on Seventh Street. While investigating the incident, they learned that 38-year-old Sondra Jean Cavanagh and the roommate argued over the daughter leaving laundry in the washing machine the night before.

Cavanagh reportedly made statements about assaulting the juvenile over the laundry, which escalated into a physical fight. Sheriff’s officials detailed, “Cavanagh also used a broom to hit the male in the chest. The male tried to remove the broom from Cavanagh, and his daughter jumped in to assist.”

Cavanagh and the juvenile fell to the ground while fighting until the man separated them. Other witnesses on scene corroborated and stated that “Cavanagh was the dominant aggressor in the altercation.” Cavanagh was taken into custody without incident. She was found to have a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on her. Cavanagh faces charges of felony child abuse, misdemeanor battery, and having a controlled substance.