McClintock Explains Why He Opposed Censuring Congresswoman Tlaib

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib - US House photo View Photo

Washington, DC — The US House voted overwhelmingly to censure Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib over comments she has made related to the Israeli-Hamas war.

Those in favor were primarily Republicans, joined by 22 Democrats. Only four Republicans were opposed and the list included Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock.

The author of the censure resolution, Georgia GOP Congressman Rick McCormick argued that Tlaib has been promoting anti-Semitic rhetoric since the attack on October 7 and speaking falsehoods against Israel, which he says is the nation’s “greatest ally.”

Tlaib responded in a statement, “It’s a shame my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than they are on saving lives, as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000. Many of them have shown me that Palestinian lives simply do not matter to them, but I still do not police their rhetoric or actions.”

Explaining his vote, McClintock argued that the issue comes down to free speech. He says, “Censure is to punish corrupt deeds or egregious breaches of decorum. It should never be used to stifle political speech, no matter how offensive and outrageous. Voters alone are entitled to hold members accountable for their opinions, words and votes.”

The other four Republicans opposed were John Duarte of California, Ken Buck of Colorado and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.