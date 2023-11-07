TC Supervisors Vote 4-1 To Declare Homelessness Awareness Week

Homeless Awareness Week View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to proclaim November 11–18 as Homelessness Awareness Week in the county.

There will be a social media campaign, and special events planned, to raise awareness about the issue. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon was the lone vote in opposition, explaining, “I wish we were being more neutral in presenting that this is a more complex issue than just people needing help. That is a huge component of it, but there is more to it. I’m uncomfortable with putting out posts (social media) that I haven’t seen. I know that there were some that I had concerns with in the previous year (social media campaign). Again, complicated cases.”

Board Chair Kathleen Haff countered, “This is not the time to bring up the other aspects. This is the homeless awareness week to bring about awareness. We have other items that will be coming to our board such as the ‘clean and clear’ policy that is being worked on right now, and we can cover those types of topics, then.”

Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson noted that events planned over the coming week to raise awareness about homelessness include a special Volunteer Day, a Forum on Homeless Services, a Watch Party for a film, and a Homeless Resources Fair. There is also a new Homeless Dashboard related to county services. Find more information by clicking here.

Later today the Supervisors are also planning to vote on whether to take some initial steps toward purchasing four properties for homeless-related services. Click here to view an earlier story.