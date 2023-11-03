J59 Crash Last Night Results In Rescue

J59 Crash with its cargo of rubber bricks scattered on and near the roadway -- TCFD photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – A solo vehicle rollover crash on J59 in Tuolumne County last night left rubber bricks scattered across the roadway.

The collision happened around 6:35 p.m. north of Paseo Seven Legends and Bonds Flat Road near Lake Don Pedro. The CHP reports that the driver, 35-year-old Elisner Galvez of Norco, in the Los Angeles area of California, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi for M/G Legacy Transportation, Inc. out of the same area. He lost control of the semi on a curve. The truck overturned, landing on its right side. Its large load of rubber bricks spilled and scattered along the roadway, partially blocking it, as can be seen in the image box pictures.

Crews from the Tuolumne County Fire Department also responded to the crash and reported that upon their arrival, they found one patient trapped inside the cab of the big rig, requiring a “Jaws of Life” rescue.

“Crews rapidly went to work using hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the patient, who was then transported by ground ambulance to the hospital,” according to TCFD officials.

The CHP reports that the driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.