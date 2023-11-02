Utica Canal Repairs Extended

Angels Camp, CA – A canal project that was supposed to end yesterday has been extended, meaning Angels Camp customers will need to continue to conserve water a little longer.

The Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) began the significant water infrastructure project on Monday (10/30). It involved re-lining 600 feet of water supply canal with concrete to repair leaks and seal cracks, interrupting water deliveries to the City of Angels Camp Water Treatment Plant. Customers in the city were asked to conserve water during the three-day period that was supposed to end on Wednesday (11/1).

Now the authority is extending the project, stating, “Due to additional UWPA has a remaining 100-foot section on the Lower Angels Canal that needs maintenance. This means a couple of extra days of conservation.”

Customers are asked to turn off irrigation, not wash cars, and follow all requirements. Those requirements are listed in this earlier story; click here. The extension runs through Friday, November 3rd.