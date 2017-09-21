Concours d’Elegance; An Extraordinary Car Show

The 21st annual Concours d’Elegance is an antique and classic car show, that will be held at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys this Saturday.

Ironstone Concours Foundation President Gail Kautz was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Some 300+ antique and classic cars will be on display this Saturday from 9 AM until 3:30 PM.

According to Kautz, the event will also features vintage trailers, antique trucks and motorcycles, race cars and wooden boats. Honored guests from the old-car hobby and the auto industry regularly participate.

Featured vehicle marques vary from year to year—such names as Packard, Duesenberg, Pierce-Arrow, BMW, Corvette, Studebaker, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Special classes spotlight early Fords, streamlined cars, sports cars, exotics, race cars, coachbuilt luxury marques plus significant unrestored and original automobiles.

The Ironstone Concours d’Elegance weekend begins with a Friday evening Cars & Stars wine tasting, dinner and auction. The Concours itself takes place on Saturday, climaxed by an awards ceremony. Class winners drive onto the Ironstone Amphitheatre stage to receive their trophies. Among regular participants are Reno’s National Auto Museum, the California Automotive Museum in Sacramento, the Blackhawk Museum in Dublin and San Francisco’s Academy of Art University auto collection.

Proceeds from the Ironstone Concours d’Elegance benefit Central and Northern California youth in agriculture, notably Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H. In addition, the non-profit Ironstone Foundation has awarded scholarships in partnership with the California State Fair and the Calaveras County Fair.

Tickets will be available at the entrance gate.

For more information, log onto http://www.ironstoneconcours.org/ or call 209-728-1251.

Written by Mark Truppner.