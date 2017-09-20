Tuolumne County Athletes Heading To USA Games

Sonora, CA — Five Special Olympics athletes from Tuolumne County have been selected to compete in the 2018 USA Games scheduled next July in Seattle.

Tuolumne County Special Olympics Area Director Dave DeCheney says the athletes that win gold medals at the regional competition are picked for the national USA Games via a lottery type system. The announcement was made yesterday that Jonathan DeCosta will participate in track and field, Ellen Pombo and Kevin Bass will compete in bowling, Morgan Fox will participate swimming and Staci Sherbert will compete in golf. Sherbert will partner with Special Olympics volunteer Kathi Kopyn in the alternate shot nine-hole contest.

Decheney notes, “I was told that Tuolumne has the most athletes representing northern California as far as the counties go. This will be a once in a lifetime experience for these athletes.”

The 2018 USA Games will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics. In addition to the sports competitions, special events, celebrity involvement and pageantry of the opening and closing ceremonies, the event will showcase the work of Special Olympics in promoting health, programming in schools and inclusive community building.

Tuolumne County Special Olympics has around 100 participants and 50 volunteers. Some of the money to sustain the program comes via fundraisers. DeChaney notes the next one upcoming will be the evening of October 17, a tip-a-cop event, at the Sonora Applebees.

