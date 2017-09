Tuolumne County, CA — Belleview Elementary School is experiencing a power outage and will start classes at least two hours late this morning.

Belleview officials are still looking into the situation, according to the school, and we’ll pass along additional details if anything changes.

Written by BJ Hansen.