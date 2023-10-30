Sonora And Summerville In Same HS Football Playoff Bracket

HS Football Bracket - CIF Division Six View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats won the Mother Lode League title on Friday evening with a 42-0 win over the Summerville Bears, and the two teams could potentially meet again in a couple of weeks.

The high school football playoff brackets are set, and Sonora and Summerville are both in the Division Six bracket of the CIF Sac Joaquin playoffs. Sonora High is a two-seed and Summerville is a seven-seed. Sonora High has a bye in the first round and will play the winner of this Friday night’s game between Summerville and 10-seed Marysville. The second game will be played on Friday, November 10.

Calaveras High is also in the bracket as an 11 seed and Amador High is the 12 seed. You can find the entire Division 6 bracket by clicking here.