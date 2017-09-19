No Parking On Downtown Street Request

Crews Paving Road Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Motorists are being asked to avoid parking on a section of Gold Street tomorrow so crews can do road repairs.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has hired GT Construction Incorporated to do patch paving along the roadway on Wednesday (Sept. 20) from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. between Stewart and Baretta streets. The work will smooth over various trench patches in the area. TUD is making the request also of residences within the project area to relocate their vehicles during the hours of operation if at all possible. Additionally, traffic controls will be in place with anticipated delays for drivers of 5-10 minutes. TUD encourages motorists use an alternate route if possible to avoid any hold ups especially during their morning and evening commute.

