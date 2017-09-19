43 Citations Issued During Pedestrian Safety Operations

Traffic Enforcement Operation Enlarge

Over the past month, three traffic safety operations were carried out by the CHP and Sonora Police Department in an effort to locate drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

The most recent sting operation occurred yesterday along Washington Street in downtown Sonora. Similar events have occurred on Greenley Road in Sonora and Main Street in Jamestown. During the three coordinated efforts, CHP Officer Faustino Pulido notes that 43 citations were issued, four warnings, two vehicles were impounded and one person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. Moving forward, Pulido adds, “We just continue to encourage the motoring public to pay attention to pedestrians, and as a pedestrian, you should always yield the right of way to any vehicles approaching so close that they’ll constitute an immediate hazard. Don’t just assume that they’ll be yielding the right of way, try to make eye contact with the driver.”

The safety operations were carried out as part of the state declaring September as “California Pedestrian Safety Month.”

