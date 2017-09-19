Fire Ignites On Table Mountain

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — Fire crews have been working early this morning to suppress an overnight vegetation fire that ignited in the Jamestown area, on Table Mountain.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is west of Table Mountain Road and Chicken Ranch Road. CAL Fire estimates the size to be 60 acres. There are no evacuations in place due to the fire. When the fire ignited there were PG&E powerlines down in the area, resulting in an outage. Power has since been restored, according to PG&E. Be prepared for activity in the area today.

