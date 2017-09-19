Quantcast
Fire Ignites On Table Mountain

09/19/2017 7:55 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Jamestown, CA — Fire crews have been working early this morning to suppress an overnight vegetation fire that ignited in the Jamestown area, on Table Mountain.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is west of Table Mountain Road and Chicken Ranch Road. CAL Fire estimates the size to be 60 acres. There are no evacuations in place due to the fire. When the fire ignited there were PG&E powerlines down in the area, resulting in an outage. Power has since been restored, according to PG&E. Be prepared for activity in the area today.

Table Mountain Road Area

Table Mountain Road Area 37.935838, -120.455046 Table Mountain Road, Jamestown, CA, United States (Directions)
