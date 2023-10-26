Mostly Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Mountain Passes Reopened

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Caltrans Ebbetts Pass Open graphic

Caltrans Ebbetts Pass Open graphic

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 4:25 p.m.: All three mountain passes have reopened after being temporarily closed on Wednesday due to snowy weather. The last to open was Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass around 2 p.m. Further details on the pass reopenings can be viewed below.

Update at 1:40 p.m.: Caltrans updates that two of the three mountain passes have reopened after all were temporarily closed on Wednesday due to snowy weather. After Highway 120 Tioga Pass reopened at noon today, Highway 108 Sonora Pass, which closed last evening at Kennedy Meadows, was reopened at 1 p.m. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remains closed as crews are surveying the highway to remove possible snow and debris.

Original post at 1:23 p.m.: Sonora, CA – The first of the three mountain passes has reopened after being temporarily closed on Wednesday due to snowy weather.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass inside Yosemite National Park was closed at Crane Flat Road at 6 p.m. last night, as earlier reported here. It reopened at noon today.

The other two passes, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass closed at noon yesterday, and Highway 108 Sonora Pass closed at 5:30 p.m., remain closed. Caltrans has not given an estimated time for when the two passes will reopen, as road crews are surveying the highways to remove possible snow and debris.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 