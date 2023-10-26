Update: Mountain Passes Reopened

Caltrans Ebbetts Pass Open graphic View Photo

Update at 4:25 p.m.: All three mountain passes have reopened after being temporarily closed on Wednesday due to snowy weather. The last to open was Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass around 2 p.m. Further details on the pass reopenings can be viewed below.

Update at 1:40 p.m.: Caltrans updates that two of the three mountain passes have reopened after all were temporarily closed on Wednesday due to snowy weather. After Highway 120 Tioga Pass reopened at noon today, Highway 108 Sonora Pass, which closed last evening at Kennedy Meadows, was reopened at 1 p.m. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remains closed as crews are surveying the highway to remove possible snow and debris.

Original post at 1:23 p.m.: Sonora, CA – The first of the three mountain passes has reopened after being temporarily closed on Wednesday due to snowy weather.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass inside Yosemite National Park was closed at Crane Flat Road at 6 p.m. last night, as earlier reported here. It reopened at noon today.

The other two passes, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass closed at noon yesterday, and Highway 108 Sonora Pass closed at 5:30 p.m., remain closed. Caltrans has not given an estimated time for when the two passes will reopen, as road crews are surveying the highways to remove possible snow and debris.