Two Area Mountain Passes Are Back Open

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is back open

Bear Valley, CA — Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass have both reopened, but Highway 120 Tioga Pass remains closed.

Caltrans reports that Sonora Pass reopened at 1 pm on Thursday and Ebbetts reopened at 8 am today (Friday).

Yosemite National Park adds that Highway 120 Tioga Pass is still closed at Crane Flat. Officials will be reassessing Highway 120 in the park later today to see if it can reopen ahead of the weekend.

Officials will also be monitoring the weather conditions closely next week as high country snowfall is again a possibility.

