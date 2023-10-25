Update: All Three Mountain Passes Temporarily Closed

Update at 6:10 p.m.: Caltrans updates that Highway 108 Sonora Pass has been closed at Kennedy Meadows due to the impending snowy weather overnight. The gates were locked at 5:30 p.m. today. No estimated reopening date has been given. Further details on the other two mountain passes temporarily closing today can be viewed below.

Update at 3:40 p.m.: Caltrans plans to keep Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Monitor Pass (Highway 89) open through the night. However, both roads could close should storm conditions warrant it. Further details on two of the mountain passes temporary closures due to approaching snowy weather can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:54 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Sections of two of the mountain passes will close today.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass will temporarily close tonight, and yesterday Caltrans announced that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County would close at noon, as reported here. That closure runs from Lake Alpine to Ebbetts Pass (Highway 89 Junction).

Park officials say the closure is needed “due to a forecast of snow.” The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reports the gates will close at 6 p.m. at these locations:

Highway 120 East Tioga Pass at Crane Flat Road inside the park

Highway 120 West Tioga Pass from the park entrance at the Mono County line to the Caltrans winter closure gate just west of Lee Vining

Changeable message signs with flashing lights will have information regarding the pass closures for travelers. There is currently no estimated time of reopening for these stretches of highways. Caltrans has not yet decided whether Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close. An update will be provided if that happens.