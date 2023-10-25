Obscene Conduct Results In Sonora Man’s Arrest

Daenon Vincent Brewer being arrested—SPD photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for obscene conduct, and this is not his first arrest for such activities.

On Friday around 3:15 p.m., several calls to Sonora Police dispatch reported a man exposing himself in “an obscene and offensive manner” in the area of South Washington Street. Once on scene, officers located 32-year-old Daenon Vincent Brewer, who fit the description given to police.

During their investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe that Brewer’s reported lewd conduct was criminal in nature. However, police added, “The victims who reported the crime were not physically assaulted during this incident.”

In October 2017, Brewer was arrested for a single count of indecent exposure after offending passersby in two separate incidents a few hours apart, as reported here. At that time, Brewer had to register as a sex offender. Police now say that due to his past arrest and conviction, he was booked for a felony violation.