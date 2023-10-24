Section Of HWY 4 To Close Due To Incoming Storm

Caltrans District 10 Logo View Photo

Alpine County, CA – Forecasted snow to begin tomorrow in the high country prompts the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to close a section of Highway 4 in Alpine County.

The closure is scheduled to begin at noon on Wednesday, October 25th. It runs from Lake Alpine to Ebbetts Pass (Highway 89 Junction). Caltrans noted, “There is currently no estimated time of opening for this stretch of Highway 4.”

Motorists traveling along the highway can get current information regarding the pass closure from changeable message signs with flashing beacons lining the roadway. Currently, Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass remain open, but that could change depending on the path of the approaching snowy weather.

Caltrans also wants motorists to remember these stormy weather driving tips:

Slow down on rainy or snow-slick roads to prevent spin-outs.

Allow for extra travel time.

Carry chains at all times.

Visibility decreases during snowfall.

Carry an emergency kit with extra food, water, and clothing.