Sonora To Appoint New Planning Commissioner And Marijuana Task Force Member

Sonora City Hall Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tonight the Sonora City Council will vote on filling some open seats.

Outgoing planning commissioner Darren Eaton recently moved out of the city and therefore resigned from his position. Only one person submitted an application, Kevin Anderson, who runs the family business Anderson Auto Body on Camage Avenue. In addition, to fill the open “business member” seat on the city’s Homeless Task Force, Mayor Connie Williams is recommending the appointment of Marianne Wright from the business Tar Flat Sonora. If approved, she would join councilmembers Jim Garaventa, and Matt Hawkins, Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock, ATCAA Director Raj Rambob, homeless advocate Jeanette Lambert and public member Colette Such.

Also, the city will vote on establishing two no parking zones to allow transit stops on the north and south sides of Stockton Road, near Green Street, for the Unruly Brew and Que festival on September 30. In addition, the council will vote on closing Washington Street to accommodate the October 13 Sonora High School parade.

Tonight’s city council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

