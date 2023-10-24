Calaveras Cites Partnership In Helping Bust Illegal Gun Possession

Guns and Ammo Confiscated View Photo

Hathaway Pines, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that for the fourth time, since mid-year, a suspect prohibited from having firearms had them confiscated.

It comes after working closely in partnership with the Calaveras County Probation Department. The most recent incident occurred during a probation compliance check in the 5000 block of Hillcrest Drive in Hathaway Pines.

The sheriff’s office reports, “During the search of the residence, deputies discovered a loaded .357 Derringer firearm concealed within the probationer’s room. The probationer, identified as Rebecca Boyett, a 46-year-old resident of Hathaway Pines, is prohibited from possessing firearms and was taken into custody without incident.”

Boyett was booked into county jail on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition and on a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office cites the partnership with the Probation Department as a reason for having four firearm-related arrests in recent months.

The sheriff’s office adds that if anyone has a tip related to a crime, it can be reported anonymously at 209-754-6030.