Two Alleged Burglars Caught Red-handed In Mariposa County

Fentanyl found and seized in raid -- MCSO photo

Mariposa County, CA – Two alleged burglars caught by the Mariposa County Sheriff had 7,350 potentially deadly doses of fentanyl on them.

A call came into the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, reporting possible vandalism and trespassing in progress on a property near the area of Ponderosa Basin, northeast of Highway 49. When deputies arrived at the house, they found 37-year-old Daniel Brown and 32-year-old Dusty Jewell, both of Merced, actively burglarizing the residence, according to MCSO.

A search of their vehicle turned up some stolen property that was not identified by sheriff’s officials: 14.7 grams of fentanyl, 9 grams of meth, multiple syringes loaded with controlled substances, psilocybin mushrooms, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools.

The pair were arrested on multiple felony burglary and drug charges.

Sheriff’s officials warn, “According to a 2022 press release from the Drug Enforcement Administration, only 2 milligrams of fentanyl may be considered a deadly dose.” They added, “Based upon the DEA’s data, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies seized approximately 7,350 potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in yesterday’s seizure.”