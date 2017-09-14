Weekend Events in September

This weekend is packed with special events scheduled at many places in the Mother Lode.

Friday evening Party In the Park at Murphys Community Park. The dinner event will include a no-host beer and wine bar, live music, silent auction and a raffle. A fundraiser for 1st Congregational Church for ticket information view the event listing.

If you have your ticket Friday evening is also the WHOW Soiree, enjoy the elegant evening celebrating women put on by Women Helping Other Women.

Saturday, Volunteers are invited to celebrate Great Sierra River Cleanup and National Public Lands Day at New Melones Lake. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Central California Area Office is organizing the event, details are here. The Master Gardener article about the event is here. There are also details on the Sullivan Creek Clean-Up here.

Saturday the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 391, will hold an all afternoon and evening fundraising event in Twain Harte. Details were posted here.

Saturday is Back to School 1861 at Columbia State Park at the historic schoolhouse. Take a tour of the upstairs, sit in on a lesson taught by a docent dressed as an 1860s school teacher, play games of long ago, listen to music, and help make hand-cranked ice cream. A map to the location is in the event listing. Sunday is the 45th Annual Columbia Art Show featuring local painters, potters, sculptors and photographers under the shady streets of the Columbia State Historic Park.

Saturday the Yosemite Hwy 120 Chamber of Commerce is putting onthe’49er Festival – Chili and Salsa Cook-off. There will be a pancake breakfast, parade, gunfighters, live music, a chainsaw carve off, gold panning, and vendors.

At the Mother Lode Fair Grounds enjoy the Sierra Quilt Guild of Tuolumne Co. Quilt & Threads Show.

The 2017 Sierra AIDS Walk will be held on Saturday at the Calaveras Big Trees State Park. Roller Derby will return to the High County Sports Arena as detailed here. Curtis Creek School will host a fundraising Rummage Sale and Car Wash, and it is the 2nd annual Evan Walker Memorial Poker Run from the Sonora Moose Lodge.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar.